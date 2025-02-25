Heatwave Alert in Mumbai and Snowfall in Jammu: Diverse Weather Patterns Sweep India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Mumbai and its neighboring regions to brace for a heatwave, issuing a yellow warning for Tuesday and Wednesday. With temperatures anticipated to escalate to a sweltering 37-38 degrees Celsius, these figures stand significantly higher—almost 5 degrees above the typical February average.

As Northwest India sees a potential temperature increase, the IMD predicts a gradual ascent in minimum temperatures, with expectations of a three to five-degree Celsius rise over the coming four days, succeeded by a slight dip. Maximum temperature elevations in the plains are also on the horizon, suggesting an interim two-degree rise before a possible reduction.

Central India and Gujarat's maximum temperatures remain stable, though predictions foresee a slight increase soon. In contrast, Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka areas might experience sporadic hot and humid weather through February end.

In a different weather scene, Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on February 20. The Srinagar Meteorological Centre hints at more rain and snow between February 26-28. Srinagar's temperatures hovered around 4.8 degrees, with Gulmarg recording minus 1 degree. Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude areas are also witnessing snow, such as Kufri with light snowfall.

Tourists and local tourism operators in these snow-affected regions rejoice as the fresh snowfall promises to enhance the tourism and agriculture business sectors. The landscape transformation invigorates tourists and offers hope to those dependent on tourism and horticulture for a thriving economy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)