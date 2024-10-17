Left Menu

Rescuing the Resilient Loa Frogs: A New Leap Towards Conservation

Critically endangered Loa water frogs, on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction, are part of a pioneering conservation effort in Chile. Successful reproduction initiatives at Parquemet Zoo have prompted further actions to restore their river habitat, with new conservation centers aiding these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:33 IST
Rescuing the Resilient Loa Frogs: A New Leap Towards Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a critical move towards preserving endangered species, a dozen Loa water frogs have been transported from Santiago to Calama, the initial step in their reintroduction effort. These frogs, once nearly extinct due to severe habitat degradation, symbolize a significant conservation milestone.

In 2019, only a handful of malnourished frogs were saved from their depleted environment ravaged by mining and climate change. Scientists, led by herpetologist Osvaldo Cabeza, have succeeded in breeding 500 frogs at Santiago's Parquemet Zoo. Cabeza emphasizes the necessity of habitat restoration to prevent their total disappearance from the wild.

Supporting this initiative, state-run copper company Codelco and local government officials have inaugurated the El Loa Biodiversity and Conservation Center in Calama. The center aims to nurture and increase the frog population, with the ultimate goal of reintroducing them to the wild. Plans to collaborate with various sectors aim to restore and conserve their natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024