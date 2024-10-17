Rescuing the Resilient Loa Frogs: A New Leap Towards Conservation
Critically endangered Loa water frogs, on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction, are part of a pioneering conservation effort in Chile. Successful reproduction initiatives at Parquemet Zoo have prompted further actions to restore their river habitat, with new conservation centers aiding these efforts.
- Country:
- Chile
In a critical move towards preserving endangered species, a dozen Loa water frogs have been transported from Santiago to Calama, the initial step in their reintroduction effort. These frogs, once nearly extinct due to severe habitat degradation, symbolize a significant conservation milestone.
In 2019, only a handful of malnourished frogs were saved from their depleted environment ravaged by mining and climate change. Scientists, led by herpetologist Osvaldo Cabeza, have succeeded in breeding 500 frogs at Santiago's Parquemet Zoo. Cabeza emphasizes the necessity of habitat restoration to prevent their total disappearance from the wild.
Supporting this initiative, state-run copper company Codelco and local government officials have inaugurated the El Loa Biodiversity and Conservation Center in Calama. The center aims to nurture and increase the frog population, with the ultimate goal of reintroducing them to the wild. Plans to collaborate with various sectors aim to restore and conserve their natural habitats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colombia's Bold Move for Unified Climate and Biodiversity Pledge
Ancient Sacrifices, Celestial Spectacles, and Biodiversity Loss: A Day in Science
India and Colombia Strengthen Environmental Cooperation in Meeting on Climate and Biodiversity
UN Experts Urge States to Center Human Rights in COP16 Decisions on Biodiversity
CCL Transforms Abandoned Mine Pits into Thriving Fish Farms, Boosting Economy and Biodiversity