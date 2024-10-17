Rescuing the Resilient Loa Frogs: A New Leap Towards Conservation

In a critical move towards preserving endangered species, a dozen Loa water frogs have been transported from Santiago to Calama, the initial step in their reintroduction effort. These frogs, once nearly extinct due to severe habitat degradation, symbolize a significant conservation milestone.

In 2019, only a handful of malnourished frogs were saved from their depleted environment ravaged by mining and climate change. Scientists, led by herpetologist Osvaldo Cabeza, have succeeded in breeding 500 frogs at Santiago's Parquemet Zoo. Cabeza emphasizes the necessity of habitat restoration to prevent their total disappearance from the wild.

Supporting this initiative, state-run copper company Codelco and local government officials have inaugurated the El Loa Biodiversity and Conservation Center in Calama. The center aims to nurture and increase the frog population, with the ultimate goal of reintroducing them to the wild. Plans to collaborate with various sectors aim to restore and conserve their natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)