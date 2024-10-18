Transforming Mumbai: A Call for Greener Growth

Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, acknowledged on Friday that India's financial capital, Mumbai, lacks facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and stressed the need for making the city more inclusive. Speaking at an IFCCI event, Saunik highlighted the urgency to transform Mumbai into a more walkable and bike-friendly city.

Saunik emphasized that sustainable urbanization necessitates the integration of renewable energy across industries and incorporating green spaces within urban planning. Infrastructure development has been criticized for incentivizing car usage while neglecting concerns of civil society groups advocating for pedestrians and cyclists.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou called for focus on ecological challenges, air quality, and public transport due to rising sea levels threatening Mumbai's coastal land. Moreover, India's Olympic bid for 2036 faces global competition, suggesting differentiation is necessary to secure hosting rights, as stated by French Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

(With inputs from agencies.)