Transforming Mumbai: A Call for Greener Growth
Maharashtra's Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik admitted Mumbai is not conducive for walking or cycling and stressed the need to make it inclusive and sustainable. Collaborations with France aim to enhance connectivity and propose urban innovations. Recognizing ecological challenges, a focus on pollution, public transport, and inclusivity is advised.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, acknowledged on Friday that India's financial capital, Mumbai, lacks facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and stressed the need for making the city more inclusive. Speaking at an IFCCI event, Saunik highlighted the urgency to transform Mumbai into a more walkable and bike-friendly city.
Saunik emphasized that sustainable urbanization necessitates the integration of renewable energy across industries and incorporating green spaces within urban planning. Infrastructure development has been criticized for incentivizing car usage while neglecting concerns of civil society groups advocating for pedestrians and cyclists.
French Ambassador Thierry Mathou called for focus on ecological challenges, air quality, and public transport due to rising sea levels threatening Mumbai's coastal land. Moreover, India's Olympic bid for 2036 faces global competition, suggesting differentiation is necessary to secure hosting rights, as stated by French Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Leads India's Renewable Energy Revolution
Namo Bharat Cards: Revolutionizing Public Transport Connectivity
India's Renewable Energy Surge: Job Creation and Economic Impact
World Bank Approves $250 Million Project to Bolster Lebanon's Renewable Energy and Power Grid
India's Roadmap to 750 GW Renewable Energy by 2030