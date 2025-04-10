Lima on Edge: Public Transportation Workers Strike Amid Surge in Crime
Public transportation workers in Lima, Peru, went on strike to protest against rising crime. The government advised remote work and schooling as thousands were stranded. Crime rates, particularly murders, have soared, prompting a state of emergency. The government faces criticism over inadequate measures to control violence.
In a significant protest on Thursday, public transportation workers in Lima, the capital of Peru, initiated a strike, leaving tens of thousands stranded, as they demanded governmental action against an escalating crime wave. This surge in violence has resulted in unprecedented murder rates, causing disruptions across the city.
The government has responded by urging businesses and educational institutions to adopt remote work and online classes, citing limited public transportation and potential clashes between police and protesters. Government statistics reveal a concerning rise in murders from 1,508 in 2023 to 2,059 in 2024, with the first quarter of the year already seeing a sharp increase.
Violence against transit workers has been particularly alarming, with reports of hit men targeting drivers. A state of emergency declared in March aimed to combat street violence by deploying soldiers, yet incidents continue to occur, further inflaming tensions between the government and critics. Despite these efforts, President Dina Boluarte's administration faces severe criticism for its handling of the situation.
