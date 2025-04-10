Pralhad Joshi Reviews Key Agricultural & Renewable Energy Schemes with UP CM

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, held an important review meeting in Lucknow with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. The discussion focused on the progress of vital initiatives like wheat procurement, the PM-KUSUM scheme, and the PM Surya Ghar initiative, all aimed at benefiting farmers and promoting renewable energy.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shri A.K. Sharma and the Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Smt. Nidhi Khare, the meeting highlighted significant achievements and set ambitious targets for the future. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister, saying, "I thank Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi for taking time out of his busy schedule to ensure the effective ground-level implementation of these ambitious schemes that benefit farmers and citizens from low- and middle-income groups."

One of the key takeaways from the meeting was Uttar Pradesh’s reaffirmed commitment to achieving an impressive 22 GW of solar energy capacity. This target is aligned with the government’s broader focus on increasing the share of renewable energy in the state’s energy mix, with a particular emphasis on helping farmers transition to solar power. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi recognized Uttar Pradesh's leading role in the successful execution of central flagship schemes like PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar.

The PM-KUSUM scheme, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is aimed at providing solar-powered energy solutions to farmers. Joshi noted that the scheme is instrumental in reducing farmers’ dependence on conventional electricity and allowing them to harness affordable solar power for agricultural needs. Through this initiative, the central government provides up to 90% subsidies, enabling farmers to install solar-powered irrigation systems at significantly reduced costs. Joshi further added, “These efforts are part of a broader vision to maximize benefits for farmers and empower them with clean and sustainable energy sources.”

As part of his visit, Union Minister Joshi traveled to Duggaur village in Bakshi Ka Talab tehsil of Lucknow, where he inspected a solar pump project under the PM-KUSUM C-1 scheme. Mohammad Ahsan Ali Khan, a local resident, shared his experience of installing an 11.2 kW on-grid solar power plant to support his 7.5 HP irrigation pump. The total cost of the project amounted to ₹6,23,909, with ₹1,87,173 provided by the central government, ₹3,74,345 by the state government, and a mere ₹62,391 covered by the beneficiary.

Since installation, Khan’s solar pump has generated 8,945 kWh of electricity. Out of this, 7,100 kWh has been exported to the grid, while 1,845 kWh has been used for irrigation. This not only provides Khan with energy independence but also enables him to earn additional income by selling surplus power back to the grid. The project serves as an exemplary model for other farmers, encouraging them to adopt solar-powered solutions for sustainable, income-generating agricultural practices.

Energy Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri A.K. Sharma, expressed his gratitude toward Union Minister Joshi for his support in providing the state with a substantial allocation of 3.7 lakh solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM Scheme, Component C - Feeder Level Solarization. This initiative will help further the state's goals of expanding solar energy usage in rural areas.

In addition to the renewable energy schemes, Union Minister Joshi also visited the wheat procurement center at Mohanlalganj Mandi in Lucknow, where he witnessed the wheat procurement process in action. This included the use of the e-POP (Electronic Point of Procurement) machine, which has transformed the way wheat procurement is carried out in the region. The e-POP system ensures accurate weighing of produce and faster processing of payments, leading to greater transparency and efficiency in the procurement process.

Farmers at the center shared their experiences with Joshi, noting the positive changes brought about by the introduction of this technology. They emphasized that the e-POP system has not only made the procurement process more transparent but also helped expedite payments, boosting their confidence in the government’s procurement system. Farmers have expressed satisfaction with the accuracy of the weighing system and the speed at which payments are processed.

In summary, the meeting between Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow was a significant step in advancing the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors. The review of key schemes like PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar, as well as the commitment to achieving ambitious solar energy goals, further strengthens Uttar Pradesh's position as a leader in the country's transition to clean and sustainable energy. The successful implementation of these schemes ensures that farmers can benefit from modern technology and renewable energy solutions, leading to increased energy independence and economic stability in rural areas.