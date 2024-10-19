Left Menu

Islands: Natural Laboratories for Biodiversity

The research published in Nature reveals that islands hold 21% of the world's plant species, with many endemic and at risk of extinction. Using a large database of island vegetation, scientists emphasize the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect these unique ecosystems and their biodiversity.

Islands have fascinated explorers and scientists, offering isolated environments that serve as natural laboratories for studying species evolution and adaptation. Recent research highlights their importance in global biodiversity.

Published in Nature, the study maps Earth's island plant diversity, discovering that 21% of total plant species are endemic to islands. Protecting these species is crucial due to their higher extinction risk.

Islands play a disproportionate role in global biodiversity despite covering 5.3% of the world's land. With many species critically endangered, urgent conservation actions are necessary to safeguard these unique ecosystems from further decline.

