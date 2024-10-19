Islands: Natural Laboratories for Biodiversity

Islands have fascinated explorers and scientists, offering isolated environments that serve as natural laboratories for studying species evolution and adaptation. Recent research highlights their importance in global biodiversity.

Published in Nature, the study maps Earth's island plant diversity, discovering that 21% of total plant species are endemic to islands. Protecting these species is crucial due to their higher extinction risk.

Islands play a disproportionate role in global biodiversity despite covering 5.3% of the world's land. With many species critically endangered, urgent conservation actions are necessary to safeguard these unique ecosystems from further decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)