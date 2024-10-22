Italy's Cities Swelter Under Record-Breaking Heat: Climate Alarms Rise
In 2022, Rome and Milan experienced their warmest year in over 50 years, highlighting the severe impacts of climate change in Italy. Istat reported average temperatures were significantly above 'climate normal,' and regional capitals faced severe droughts. This data underscores the urgent need for climate action.
- Country:
- Italy
Rome and Milan witnessed their hottest conditions in more than half a century in 2022, as reported by Italy's statistics agency, Istat, emphasizing the ongoing impact of climate change. The analysis follows a delayed release due to processing times.
Projections indicate these temperatures might still be milder compared to 2023's figures, as the EU's climate monitoring service marked the current year's summer as the warmest on record for the northern hemisphere. Sicily recorded Europe's peak temperature of 48.8 degrees in 2021, putting Italy at the forefront of climate anomalies.
The average temperature in 2022 for Italian regional capitals was 16.6 degrees Celsius, a significant increase compared to past climate data from 1981 to 2010. Istat highlighted the anomaly in Rome and Milan, noting excessive heat and reduced rainfall, making 2022 the second driest year since 1971 for these urban areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- climate change
- Italy
- record heat
- Rome
- Milan
- Istat
- temperature anomalies
- droughts
- Sicily
- 2022
ALSO READ
Inter Milan Manager Questioned in Ultra Fans Crime Probe
Race to the Moon: Global Space Agencies Display Ambitions at Milan Congress
Space Race Heats Up: IAC 2023 in Milan
DIVIANA's Milan Store Debut Marks a New Era for Indian Luxury Design
TMC's 'Bijoya Sammilani': A Cultural Outreach Amidst Controversy