Italy's Cities Swelter Under Record-Breaking Heat: Climate Alarms Rise

Rome and Milan witnessed their hottest conditions in more than half a century in 2022, as reported by Italy's statistics agency, Istat, emphasizing the ongoing impact of climate change. The analysis follows a delayed release due to processing times.

Projections indicate these temperatures might still be milder compared to 2023's figures, as the EU's climate monitoring service marked the current year's summer as the warmest on record for the northern hemisphere. Sicily recorded Europe's peak temperature of 48.8 degrees in 2021, putting Italy at the forefront of climate anomalies.

The average temperature in 2022 for Italian regional capitals was 16.6 degrees Celsius, a significant increase compared to past climate data from 1981 to 2010. Istat highlighted the anomaly in Rome and Milan, noting excessive heat and reduced rainfall, making 2022 the second driest year since 1971 for these urban areas.

