India's Emissions Surge: A Global Climate Wake-Up Call

A new UN report has revealed that India's greenhouse gas emissions surged by 6.1% in 2023, thereby contributing 8% to the global total. This comes in stark contrast to India's historical contribution, which accounts for only 3% of global CO2 emissions.

The Emissions Gap Report 2024, published by the UN Environment Programme, underlines the growing energy demands in India, the world's most populous country. Despite the significant emissions growth, the report highlights persistent global inequalities, with G20 nations, excluding the African Union, collectively accounting for 77% of global emissions.

The UN report calls for urgent efforts to bridge the emissions gap, warning that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius could soon become unattainable without immediate action. It points out missed climate goals and emphasizes the immediate need for global cooperation.

