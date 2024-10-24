Left Menu

India's Emissions Surge: A Global Climate Wake-Up Call

India's greenhouse gas emissions increased by 6.1% in 2023, contributing to 8% of the global total, as highlighted in the UN's Emissions Gap Report 2024. Despite being the world's most populous country, India's historical CO2 contribution remains at 3%. The report urges global action to close the emissions gap.

Updated: 24-10-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new UN report has revealed that India's greenhouse gas emissions surged by 6.1% in 2023, thereby contributing 8% to the global total. This comes in stark contrast to India's historical contribution, which accounts for only 3% of global CO2 emissions.

The Emissions Gap Report 2024, published by the UN Environment Programme, underlines the growing energy demands in India, the world's most populous country. Despite the significant emissions growth, the report highlights persistent global inequalities, with G20 nations, excluding the African Union, collectively accounting for 77% of global emissions.

The UN report calls for urgent efforts to bridge the emissions gap, warning that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius could soon become unattainable without immediate action. It points out missed climate goals and emphasizes the immediate need for global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

