Cyclone Dana Unleashes Fury on Odisha Coast

Cyclone Dana began its landfall on the Odisha coast, expected to last through Friday morning. The storm, moving at 15 kmph, hit between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra with winds around 110 kmph. Meteorologists anticipate speeds may reach 120 kmph. The system is closely monitored by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:16 IST
Cyclone Dana made its formidable presence known on the Odisha coast Thursday night, with its landfall process set to continue into Friday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) closely monitors its progression.

Traveling north-northwest at 15 kmph, Dana struck between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak, unleashing winds around 110 kmph. Meteorologists expect wind speeds to escalate to 120 kmph as the cyclone's center reaches land.

IMD's senior scientist Umashankar Das confirmed the storm's ongoing landfall process, expected to last four to five hours. Simultaneously, Doppler radar scrutiny at Paradip remains robust. Earlier, top government officials, including PM Modi and Minister Shah, checked Odisha's disaster preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

