Cyclone Dana: A Deluge of Challenges in West Bengal

Cyclone Dana, while less destructive than its predecessors, still caused significant disruptions in West Bengal. Torrential rains damaged properties, agricultural lands, and infrastructure. The state government remains vigilant, providing relief, and addressing waterlogging issues. Kolkata faced severe flooding, affecting transport and healthcare facilities, as efforts continue to manage aftermath challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal faced significant challenges as Cyclone Dana struck, causing heavy rainfall and property damage. Southern regions, particularly Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, experienced severe impact with breached embankments and extensive flooding.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, overseeing relief operations, expressed concern over the storm's aftermath which resulted in a fatality, despite preemptive evacuations.

In Kolkata, waterlogging disrupted daily life, flooding major streets and healthcare facilities. Efforts continue to alleviate the situation as authorities grapple with the cyclone's agricultural impact and infrastructure damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

