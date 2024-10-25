Cyclone Dana: A Deluge of Challenges in West Bengal

West Bengal faced significant challenges as Cyclone Dana struck, causing heavy rainfall and property damage. Southern regions, particularly Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, experienced severe impact with breached embankments and extensive flooding.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, overseeing relief operations, expressed concern over the storm's aftermath which resulted in a fatality, despite preemptive evacuations.

In Kolkata, waterlogging disrupted daily life, flooding major streets and healthcare facilities. Efforts continue to alleviate the situation as authorities grapple with the cyclone's agricultural impact and infrastructure damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)