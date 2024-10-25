Left Menu

Tropical Storm Trami Wreaks Havoc in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has devastated the northwestern Philippines, causing landslides and flooding, leaving at least 82 dead. Rescue operations are ongoing as another potential threat looms with Trami possibly making a U-turn. The storm's impact was widespread, with more than 2.6 million people affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:42 IST
Tropical Storm Trami Wreaks Havoc in the Philippines
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has left a tragic toll of at least 82 people dead following landslides and extensive flooding across the northwestern Philippines. Authorities are racing against time to rescue affected victims, many of whom have been trapped on their rooftops due to rising floodwaters.

There is a looming threat as state forecasters have warned that Trami, while currently moving away, could make a rare U-turn due to high-pressure winds in the South China Sea, potentially bringing more devastation to the Philippines next week.

In the province of Batangas, landslides triggered by Trami resulted in the death of 49 people. Search efforts continue for the remaining missing individuals amidst widespread destruction, while efforts to provide aid and support to affected communities are amplified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024