Tropical Storm Trami Wreaks Havoc in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has left a tragic toll of at least 82 people dead following landslides and extensive flooding across the northwestern Philippines. Authorities are racing against time to rescue affected victims, many of whom have been trapped on their rooftops due to rising floodwaters.

There is a looming threat as state forecasters have warned that Trami, while currently moving away, could make a rare U-turn due to high-pressure winds in the South China Sea, potentially bringing more devastation to the Philippines next week.

In the province of Batangas, landslides triggered by Trami resulted in the death of 49 people. Search efforts continue for the remaining missing individuals amidst widespread destruction, while efforts to provide aid and support to affected communities are amplified.

