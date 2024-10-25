Left Menu

Drones Take Flight: Delhi's Cutting-Edge Pollution Monitoring

Environment Minister Gopal Rai demonstrated the use of drones for pollution detection in Delhi's hotspots. The initiative aims to enhance pollution control using drone technology as part of a broader Winter Action Plan. The drones capture pollution data for analysis to target sources effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:02 IST
Drones Take Flight: Delhi's Cutting-Edge Pollution Monitoring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled a cutting-edge demonstration of drone-based technology to spot pollution sources in Delhi's most affected areas. The initiative, he said, is part of a pilot project that could significantly enhance efforts to improve air quality in the city.

During the event at Wazirpur, a known pollution hotspot, Rai discussed the recently released 21-point Winter Action Plan. This comprehensive strategy aims to address various pollution sources, such as dust, vehicle emissions, and open burning. The minister called upon residents to actively engage in these pollution reduction efforts.

Rai emphasized, "Drones represent a new frontier in pollution monitoring in Delhi, capable of operating within a 200-meter range to capture revealing images of pollution sources. These will be analyzed for targeted action." He further noted the impact of favorable weather conditions, including strong winds, in temporarily improving air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024