Drones Take Flight: Delhi's Cutting-Edge Pollution Monitoring
Environment Minister Gopal Rai demonstrated the use of drones for pollution detection in Delhi's hotspots. The initiative aims to enhance pollution control using drone technology as part of a broader Winter Action Plan. The drones capture pollution data for analysis to target sources effectively.
On Friday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled a cutting-edge demonstration of drone-based technology to spot pollution sources in Delhi's most affected areas. The initiative, he said, is part of a pilot project that could significantly enhance efforts to improve air quality in the city.
During the event at Wazirpur, a known pollution hotspot, Rai discussed the recently released 21-point Winter Action Plan. This comprehensive strategy aims to address various pollution sources, such as dust, vehicle emissions, and open burning. The minister called upon residents to actively engage in these pollution reduction efforts.
Rai emphasized, "Drones represent a new frontier in pollution monitoring in Delhi, capable of operating within a 200-meter range to capture revealing images of pollution sources. These will be analyzed for targeted action." He further noted the impact of favorable weather conditions, including strong winds, in temporarily improving air quality.
