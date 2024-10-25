Innovative Ideas Exchange at Urban Mobility India Conference

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference in Gandhinagar on Friday. The event, aimed at fostering an exchange of ideas on urban mobility, was held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre.

In his address, Patel credited the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing last-mile connectivity and seamless urban mobility solutions across cities. Patel noted that India's status as the world's fifth-largest economy was bolstered by urbanisation and growth in social, economic, and industrial sectors over the past decade.

Expressing confidence in Modi's initiatives, Patel said that Gujarat has met several urban development goals over the last 23 years, driven by Modi's leadership. Highlights include the introduction of Ahmedabad's BRTS, which was deemed a 'game changer' for commuters, and steps towards clean mobility with electric and CNG buses to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

