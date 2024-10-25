Left Menu

Innovative Ideas Exchange at Urban Mobility India Conference

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference, highlighting mutual idea exchange among states for urban mobility solutions. He praised Prime Minister Modi's contribution to urbanisation, noting initiatives like BRTS and steps towards net-zero emissions with electric and CNG buses.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 17th Urban Mobility India Conference in Gandhinagar on Friday. The event, aimed at fostering an exchange of ideas on urban mobility, was held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre.

In his address, Patel credited the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing last-mile connectivity and seamless urban mobility solutions across cities. Patel noted that India's status as the world's fifth-largest economy was bolstered by urbanisation and growth in social, economic, and industrial sectors over the past decade.

Expressing confidence in Modi's initiatives, Patel said that Gujarat has met several urban development goals over the last 23 years, driven by Modi's leadership. Highlights include the introduction of Ahmedabad's BRTS, which was deemed a 'game changer' for commuters, and steps towards clean mobility with electric and CNG buses to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)

