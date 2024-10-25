Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc: Massive Relief Efforts Underway

A severe cyclonic storm, Dana, crashed into eastern India's coast on Friday, causing havoc in states like Odisha and West Bengal with destructive winds and rains.

While Odisha reported zero casualties owing to its well-planned evacuation, West Bengal recorded two tragic deaths. Authorities swiftly launched extensive relief efforts, aiming to stabilize affected regions.

Infrastructure restoration is in full swing as flights, railway, and roads resume operations. Local governments are working relentlessly to ensure swift recovery and aid distribution to those hit hardest by the cyclone's destructive path.

