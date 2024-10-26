Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Sees Marginal Improvement Amid Persistent Pollution Concerns

Air quality in Delhi showed a slight improvement due to favorable winds, with the AQI recorded at 227 on Saturday morning, down from Friday's 281. However, areas like Mundka and Anand Vihar remained 'very poor'. Clearing skies are predicted, but pollution may rise again due to upcoming unfavorable conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:48 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Marginal Improvement Amid Persistent Pollution Concerns
  • India

Delhi's air quality saw a slight improvement on Saturday morning as favorable winds helped lower pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 227 from Friday's 281, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While the overall AQI improved, areas such as Mundka and Anand Vihar continued to struggle with 'very poor' air quality. The encouraging trend broke a streak of four days where conditions were 'very poor'.

Despite this improvement, experts warn that pollution levels could rise again in the coming days, potentially reaching an AQI of 400 by October 31. Weather forecasts predict mainly clear skies, with the temperature reaching around 34 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

