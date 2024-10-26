Delhi's Air Quality Sees Marginal Improvement Amid Persistent Pollution Concerns

Delhi's air quality saw a slight improvement on Saturday morning as favorable winds helped lower pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 227 from Friday's 281, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While the overall AQI improved, areas such as Mundka and Anand Vihar continued to struggle with 'very poor' air quality. The encouraging trend broke a streak of four days where conditions were 'very poor'.

Despite this improvement, experts warn that pollution levels could rise again in the coming days, potentially reaching an AQI of 400 by October 31. Weather forecasts predict mainly clear skies, with the temperature reaching around 34 degrees Celsius.

