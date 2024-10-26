Left Menu

After Dana: Kolkata Emerges from Deluge

Kolkata witnessed clear skies following the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Dana, which caused significant disruption across Odisha and West Bengal. The cyclone resulted in four fatalities, infrastructure damage, and crop loss before water levels in many areas began to recede, offering some relief to residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:00 IST
After Dana: Kolkata Emerges from Deluge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clear sky greeted Kolkata residents on Saturday after Cyclone Dana unleashed heavy rains, disrupting life in the city.

The intense weather system, which struck the eastern coast early Friday, left a trail of destruction with uprooted trees, broken electric poles, and affected crops.

Officials reported that while Kolkata saw an improvement, many districts in West Bengal still grappled with waterlogging and expected more rain before conditions improve on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024