After Dana: Kolkata Emerges from Deluge
Kolkata witnessed clear skies following the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Dana, which caused significant disruption across Odisha and West Bengal. The cyclone resulted in four fatalities, infrastructure damage, and crop loss before water levels in many areas began to recede, offering some relief to residents.
A clear sky greeted Kolkata residents on Saturday after Cyclone Dana unleashed heavy rains, disrupting life in the city.
The intense weather system, which struck the eastern coast early Friday, left a trail of destruction with uprooted trees, broken electric poles, and affected crops.
Officials reported that while Kolkata saw an improvement, many districts in West Bengal still grappled with waterlogging and expected more rain before conditions improve on Sunday.
