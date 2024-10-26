Leopard Sighting Sparks Search at Odisha Airport
Odisha forest department, alongside local police, launched a search at Biju Patnaik International Airport following a report of a leopard sighting. They found only jackal pug marks and laid bait in hopes of capturing the animal if in the vicinity. Earlier threats of bombs at two airports were hoaxes.
Personnel from the Odisha forest department initiated a thorough search operation at Biju Patnaik International Airport after a woman reported seeing a leopard near the dump yard. Despite their efforts with nets and traps, officials discovered only jackal footprints.
Following the leopard sighting report from a dump yard worker, authorities are utilizing nearby trees to set bait in an attempt to capture the animal, should it return. This comes after a leopard was previously found on the premises in 2019 and released in Chandaka forest.
Meanwhile, airport authorities have assured safety after hoax bomb threats at both Biju Patnaik and Veer Surendra Sai Airports on Thursday. The alerts were investigated thoroughly and found to be unfounded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
