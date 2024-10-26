Left Menu

Devastating Toll of Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has caused unprecedented devastation in the Philippines, with over 100 dead or missing. Rescue operations are ongoing as remote areas receive aid. Authorities warn of possible further impact. The government considers major flood control projects in response to climate change-induced rainfall surges.

In a catastrophic turn of events, Tropical Storm Trami has wreaked havoc across the Philippines, claiming over 100 lives through massive flooding and landslides. President Ferdinand Marcos raised alarms about the persistent isolation of several regions, exacerbating the frantic search and rescue operations as local emergency crews battle to reach those in need.

Rescue teams, aided by canine units and heavy machinery, recovered one of the two remaining missing individuals in Talisay, Batangas province. Meanwhile, the toll of human tragedy was starkly visible, as anguished families identified their lost loved ones while coffins lined the basketball court in the town centre, filled with the storm's victims.

As weather conditions improved slightly by Saturday, President Marcos urged decisive government action, announcing plans for comprehensive flood control infrastructure to address unprecedented climate challenges. With storm Trami potentially reversing course, communities brace for further adversity, illustrating the urgent need for improved disaster mitigation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

