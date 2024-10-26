Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives in Raipur Building

A tragic fire incident in Raipur has claimed the lives of two individuals and left two others injured, according to police reports.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a building near Mini Mata Chowk. Emergency services, including police, a fire tender, and an ambulance, quickly responded to the scene.

Rescuers found a man and a woman unconscious, who were later declared dead at the hospital. Initial reports suggest an explosion might have preceded the fire, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

