Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives in Raipur Building

A fire in a Raipur building led to the deaths of two individuals and injured two others. The cause remains unknown as investigations continue. Witnesses report hearing a blast prior to the fire's eruption. Emergency services were promptly alerted, initiating rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident in Raipur has claimed the lives of two individuals and left two others injured, according to police reports.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a building near Mini Mata Chowk. Emergency services, including police, a fire tender, and an ambulance, quickly responded to the scene.

Rescuers found a man and a woman unconscious, who were later declared dead at the hospital. Initial reports suggest an explosion might have preceded the fire, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

