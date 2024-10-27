Left Menu

Storm Trami Hits Vietnam: Flood Alerts and Airport Closures

Storm Trami is set to impact central Vietnam, bringing heavy rainfall and potential floods. The storm has caused the closure of several airports, and its strong winds have resulted in damage to infrastructure. Authorities are on high alert after the recent devastation by typhoon Yagi.

Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Storm Trami is set to make landfall in central Vietnam on Sunday, with authorities warning of potential floods caused by heavy rain. The Southeast Asian nation, known for its long coastline, is no stranger to storms and floods, which often lead to significant casualties and damage.

Rainfall is expected to reach up to 60 cm in certain provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam on Sunday and Monday, as per the national weather agency's forecast. The agency has raised concerns about a high risk of urban flooding in provinces like Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh.

Storm Trami's heavy rains will also affect the Central Highlands, a vital coffee-growing region. Due to the storm's impact, four central airports have been temporarily closed, including Danang City's international airport. Previous typhoons like Yagi have inflicted serious damage, emphasizing the need for high alert during such weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

