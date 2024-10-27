Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Strikes: Thousands Displaced in Odisha's Latest Crisis

Cyclone Dana has affected 35.95 lakh people in Odisha, causing extensive damage across 14 districts. A total of 8,10,896 individuals were evacuated to relief centres. The state government plans to address the ongoing crisis by providing permanent housing solutions to those affected.

Updated: 27-10-2024 14:07 IST
In a dire turn of events, Cyclone Dana has wreaked havoc across Odisha, impacting an estimated 35.95 lakh residents. The cyclone, which struck on Friday, has left 14 districts grappling with significant damage. State officials report that some 8,10,896 people have been evacuated to 6,210 relief centres.

Districts including Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak are among the worst hit. Remarkably, there have been no reported fatalities so far. Relief efforts are in full swing, with those affected receiving cooked meals and essential supplies in one thousand-plus shelters, according to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari.

A proposal to transform temporary housing solutions into permanent ones is underway, aiming to mitigate future calamities. Additionally, a survey of kutcha houses is planned for cyclone and flood-prone areas to initiate the construction of pucca houses in a phased manner.

