Power Struggles: Cyclone Dana Leaves Odisha Villages in the Dark

In the wake of Cyclone Dana's devastation, residents of Odisha's Bhadrak district find themselves grappling with severe power outages. Villages in the Basudevpur block have been particularly affected, leading locals to queue before generators to recharge mobile phones, a service costing Rs 20 per hour.

Santilata Panda, the sarpanch of Bishnupur panchayat, highlighted the financial strain on residents, who also pay Rs 300 to pump groundwater to overhead tanks. Local businesses, equipped with petrol and diesel generators, have seized the opportunity to provide these paid services.

With Tata Power claiming to have restored electricity in 92% of impacted areas, efforts to mend the damaged infrastructure persist. Aided by engineers and linemen, recovery teams are navigating blocked roads to repair power lines and facilities in the cyclone's aftermath. Cyclone Dana made landfall early Friday, causing extensive damage in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)