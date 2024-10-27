Left Menu

Power Struggles: Cyclone Dana Leaves Odisha Villages in the Dark

In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, villages in Odisha's Bhadrak district struggle with disrupted electricity. Residents, paying to charge phones and access water, plead for restoration. Despite efforts from Tata Power, which restored power to 92% of affected areas, recovery continues amidst significant infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:06 IST
Power Struggles: Cyclone Dana Leaves Odisha Villages in the Dark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Cyclone Dana's devastation, residents of Odisha's Bhadrak district find themselves grappling with severe power outages. Villages in the Basudevpur block have been particularly affected, leading locals to queue before generators to recharge mobile phones, a service costing Rs 20 per hour.

Santilata Panda, the sarpanch of Bishnupur panchayat, highlighted the financial strain on residents, who also pay Rs 300 to pump groundwater to overhead tanks. Local businesses, equipped with petrol and diesel generators, have seized the opportunity to provide these paid services.

With Tata Power claiming to have restored electricity in 92% of impacted areas, efforts to mend the damaged infrastructure persist. Aided by engineers and linemen, recovery teams are navigating blocked roads to repair power lines and facilities in the cyclone's aftermath. Cyclone Dana made landfall early Friday, causing extensive damage in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024