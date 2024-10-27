Odisha's Struggle: Power Restoration in Cyclone-Hit Districts

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that 50,000 households in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts remain without power following the recent cyclone.

Despite progress, with 98% restoration completed, access challenges persist in marooned areas. Approximately 22.32 lakh of the 22.84 lakh affected households have regained electricity.

Over 8 lakh evacuees moved to shelters; most have returned home. Crop damage in 4,100 villages covering 2.21 lakh acres has been reported. Damage assessments are underway, with reports expected by November 2 for compensation allocation. An aerial survey of the affected regions continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)