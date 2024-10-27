Left Menu

Odisha's Struggle: Power Restoration in Cyclone-Hit Districts

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, reported that around 50,000 households in cyclone-hit districts are still without power. While restoration is almost complete, challenges remain as some areas are marooned. Damage assessment is ongoing, with compensation plans pending for affected communities based on upcoming reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that 50,000 households in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts remain without power following the recent cyclone.

Despite progress, with 98% restoration completed, access challenges persist in marooned areas. Approximately 22.32 lakh of the 22.84 lakh affected households have regained electricity.

Over 8 lakh evacuees moved to shelters; most have returned home. Crop damage in 4,100 villages covering 2.21 lakh acres has been reported. Damage assessments are underway, with reports expected by November 2 for compensation allocation. An aerial survey of the affected regions continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

