Odisha's Resilience: Cyclone Recovery Efforts in Full Swing

In the aftermath of a severe cyclone, power supply remains a major concern in Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha, affecting approximately 50,000 households. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reported substantial progress in restoring electricity, noting that 98% of the affected areas have regained their power supply, marking a critical step in the broader recovery efforts.

Over the weekend, Majhi reveiwed the progress, praising the 7,000 personnel enlisted to expedite restoration activities. Meanwhile, infrastructure rehabilitation continues, with road obstructions largely cleared, enabling better access to remote villages still grappling with electricity outages.

The cyclone-displaced population faced substantial upheaval, with 8 lakh individuals initially evacuated. While most have returned to normalcy, around 30,000 people remain in shelter centers due to their inundated homes. Preliminary estimates indicate extensive agricultural loss across 2.21 lakh acres, prompting district collectors to report by November 2 for potential compensation. Majhi underscores the mitigation of further flood risk in the Budhabalanga River, emphasizing plans for additional aerial assessments.

