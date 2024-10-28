Left Menu

Odisha's Resilience: Cyclone Recovery Efforts in Full Swing

Odisha Chief Minister Majhi describes ongoing efforts to restore power to 50,000 households post-cyclone. Massive workforce engaged, progress evident with 98% restoration achieved. Over 8 lakh evacuated, most returned home. Crop damage significant; official assessments underway for compensation. Further aerial inspections planned by CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:04 IST
Odisha's Resilience: Cyclone Recovery Efforts in Full Swing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a severe cyclone, power supply remains a major concern in Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha, affecting approximately 50,000 households. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reported substantial progress in restoring electricity, noting that 98% of the affected areas have regained their power supply, marking a critical step in the broader recovery efforts.

Over the weekend, Majhi reveiwed the progress, praising the 7,000 personnel enlisted to expedite restoration activities. Meanwhile, infrastructure rehabilitation continues, with road obstructions largely cleared, enabling better access to remote villages still grappling with electricity outages.

The cyclone-displaced population faced substantial upheaval, with 8 lakh individuals initially evacuated. While most have returned to normalcy, around 30,000 people remain in shelter centers due to their inundated homes. Preliminary estimates indicate extensive agricultural loss across 2.21 lakh acres, prompting district collectors to report by November 2 for potential compensation. Majhi underscores the mitigation of further flood risk in the Budhabalanga River, emphasizing plans for additional aerial assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024