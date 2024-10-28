Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's USD 7.5 Billion Development Surge in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announces major USD 7.5 billion government and private sector construction projects in Amaravati. Initiatives include new seaports, an international airport, and an AI university. Lokesh is engaging with industrialists during a USA tour, promoting investment in the state's favorable climate for businesses.

Updated: 28-10-2024 09:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati, is set for a major economic transformation with USD 7.5 billion earmarked for construction and development by both government and private sectors. Nara Lokesh, the state's minister, disclosed plans for substantial investments that promise to invigorate the region.

While currently on a tour in the USA, Lokesh is actively appealing to industrialists to direct their investments towards Andhra Pradesh, highlighting its conducive environment for economic growth. He shared that government projects worth USD 3 billion and private projects worth USD 4.5 billion will soon commence.

The upcoming projects include new green field seaports and the Visakhapatnam International Airport at Bhogapuram, expected to spur significant economic activity. Additionally, an AI university in Amaravati is planned to support emerging tech firms. Lokesh's U.S. engagements involve meeting industry leaders and participating in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference.

