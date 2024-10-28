Andhra Pradesh's USD 7.5 Billion Development Surge in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati, is set for a major economic transformation with USD 7.5 billion earmarked for construction and development by both government and private sectors. Nara Lokesh, the state's minister, disclosed plans for substantial investments that promise to invigorate the region.

While currently on a tour in the USA, Lokesh is actively appealing to industrialists to direct their investments towards Andhra Pradesh, highlighting its conducive environment for economic growth. He shared that government projects worth USD 3 billion and private projects worth USD 4.5 billion will soon commence.

The upcoming projects include new green field seaports and the Visakhapatnam International Airport at Bhogapuram, expected to spur significant economic activity. Additionally, an AI university in Amaravati is planned to support emerging tech firms. Lokesh's U.S. engagements involve meeting industry leaders and participating in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference.

