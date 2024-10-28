Tragedy at Talisay: When Nature Strikes
In the lakeside town of Talisay, Philippines, a deadly landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami has devastated the community. As landslides buried homes, including that of Raynaldo Dejucos, the region faces the harsh realities of living in a disaster-prone zone, exacerbated by economic hardships and climate change.
In Talisay, a lakeside town in the northeastern Philippines, a devastating landslide caused by Tropical Storm Trami has left a trail of destruction, claiming numerous lives. Raynaldo Dejucos, who lost his entire family, was among those affected as mud, boulders, and toppled trees buried dozens of homes.
With the 40,000 inhabitants of Talisay witnessing such a calamity for the first time, the disaster has shed light on the dangerous intersection of climate change and economic desperation in the country. The Philippines, prone to natural disasters, faces increasing risks as typhoons and storms frequently pummel its archipelago.
Kamal Kishore from the UN disaster-mitigation agency warned about the region's pending economic setbacks due to these disasters. The tragedy at Talisay underscores the urgent need for governments to invest in disaster prevention measures amid the ever-growing threat of extreme weather events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
