Delhi Fire Services Gear Up for Diwali Safety

The Delhi Fire Services have implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure safety during Diwali. With maximum deployment and strategic placement of fire-fighting equipment, they aim to handle emergencies efficiently. Leaves are canceled for staff, and over 3,200 firefighters will be on duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali approaches, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has developed an extensive safety plan to ensure a secure festival period. With all leaves canceled for October 31 and November 1, DFS will deploy over 3,200 firefighters across the city.

Firefighters will be strategically stationed at 39 locations, including high-risk areas identified by annual fire-related call data. Water tenders will be deployed at 23 spots from dusk until midnight, while motorcycle units and Quick Response Teams will be active at various other sites.

DFS chief Atul Garg emphasized the importance of readiness, noting a history of high emergency calls during Diwali. Senior officers have been instructed to maintain equipment readiness through thorough inspections and upkeep of fire-fighting units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

