Mystery Tremors: Cracking Rocks Cause Panic in Malappuram

The recent tremors and explosion-like sounds in Malappuram's Anakkallu area were attributed to friction and cracking of rocks near the earth's surface, as per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The phenomenon, caused by natural geological changes and groundwater displacement, prompted a geophysical survey of the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have identified the cause of the mysterious tremors and explosion-like sounds recently heard in Malappuram's Anakkallu area. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority revealed that these were due to the friction and cracking of rocks near the surface. This natural phenomenon, which has surfaced in different parts of Kerala before, is typically not dangerous.

Experts conducted site inspections on October 17, 18, and 29. The joint team included District Geologist and Hazard Analyst, who confirmed that subtle changes in the earth, coupled with rock displacement due to groundwater use, were responsible for the incident. The Kerala authority plans a geophysical survey, seeking assistance from Kozhikode NIT, for better understanding of the area's geological structure.

While some buildings sustained damage, it was reportedly due to age and structural weakness rather than the tremors themselves. Locals remain on edge as over 300 residents were evacuated earlier following the sound and tremors, which reportedly started around 9:15 pm and continued intermittently over a narrow 2-km radius, alarming the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

