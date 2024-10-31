Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at West Bengal Chemical Factory

A fire incident at a chemical factory in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, resulted in three fatalities. The blaze occurred during crude oil distillation and initially claimed one life. Two others succumbed to their injuries at Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barasat | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:48 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at West Bengal Chemical Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident at a chemical factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has resulted in three fatalities, police reported on Thursday.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon during crude oil distillation, initially claiming one life at the scene.

Two additional victims, who sustained serious injuries, succumbed at Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, raising the death toll to three.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024