Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at West Bengal Chemical Factory
A fire incident at a chemical factory in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, resulted in three fatalities. The blaze occurred during crude oil distillation and initially claimed one life. Two others succumbed to their injuries at Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital later.
A tragic fire incident at a chemical factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has resulted in three fatalities, police reported on Thursday.
The blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon during crude oil distillation, initially claiming one life at the scene.
Two additional victims, who sustained serious injuries, succumbed at Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, raising the death toll to three.
