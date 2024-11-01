Himachal Pradesh Enforces Trout Fishing Ban: A Boost for Conservation Efforts

The Himachal Pradesh fisheries department has introduced a four-month moratorium on trout fishing in major rivers and tributaries spanning 600 km, effective from November 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. This measure aims to foster trout breeding and conserve this valuable natural resource.

Director of Fisheries Vivek Chandekl emphasized the significance of this ban, particularly during the breeding season, to ensure natural seed collection in reservoirs. The protection efforts encompass several rivers including Pabbar, Beas, Sarvari, Parvati, Gadsa, Sainj, Uhal, and Bhandal Nala.

To guarantee the effectiveness of this initiative, the department has implemented special measures, including the deployment of a dedicated monitoring force and the cancellation of leaves for staff working in these cold-water regions. Last year, the department's farms successfully produced over 1.5 million trout seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)