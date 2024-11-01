Tragic Toll: Elephant Calf Electrocuted in Chhattisgarh

An elephant calf met a tragic end in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after being electrocuted by a live wire, reportedly set by poachers. The incident was confirmed by a forest department official on Friday.

The carcass was discovered early in the morning near Parsapara village within the Takhatpur range. Initial investigations suggest the calf, aged between 3 and 4 years, was electrocuted by a trap intended for wild boars. A post mortem is currently underway, and further inquiries are in progress.

This incident is part of a larger problem, with three elephants including a calf, suffering a similar fate in Raigarh district on October 26. In the past six years, more than 70 elephant deaths have been reported statewide from causes such as illness, aging, and electrocution. Man-elephant conflicts are primarily noted in districts including Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)