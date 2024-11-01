Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Elephant Calf Electrocuted in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, an elephant calf was electrocuted due to a live wire allegedly set by poachers. This unfortunate incident highlights the ongoing man-elephant conflicts in various districts. Authorities note over 70 elephant deaths in recent years due to various causes, including electrocution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An elephant calf met a tragic end in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after being electrocuted by a live wire, reportedly set by poachers. The incident was confirmed by a forest department official on Friday.

The carcass was discovered early in the morning near Parsapara village within the Takhatpur range. Initial investigations suggest the calf, aged between 3 and 4 years, was electrocuted by a trap intended for wild boars. A post mortem is currently underway, and further inquiries are in progress.

This incident is part of a larger problem, with three elephants including a calf, suffering a similar fate in Raigarh district on October 26. In the past six years, more than 70 elephant deaths have been reported statewide from causes such as illness, aging, and electrocution. Man-elephant conflicts are primarily noted in districts including Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

