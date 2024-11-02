Air Quality Index Declines Post-Diwali in Haryana and Punjab

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains poor across multiple locations in Haryana and Punjab, according to the Sameer app providing updates from the Central Pollution Control Board. Regions such as Chandigarh, Haryana's joint capital, show air quality in the poor category.

In Haryana, cities like Gurugram, Jind, Ambala, and Kurukshetra noted slight improvements but maintained a poor AQI compared to the 'very poor' levels registered the day after the Diwali festival. As of Saturday morning, specific AQI readings indicated a drop from prior alarming levels across these areas.

Punjab exhibits similar trends with Amritsar's air quality falling into the 'very poor' category, reflecting a deterioration from previous days. Mandi Gobindgarh saw some improvement, though significant farm fires contributed to pollution levels rising in the region with 587 cases recorded on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)