Air Quality Index Declines Post-Diwali in Haryana and Punjab
AQI levels remain poor in Haryana and Punjab following Diwali, with significant pollution recorded in multiple cities. Despite slight improvements in some regions, the air quality continues to pose health risks. Regional data highlights consistent poor categories across major areas, emphasizing the ongoing air pollution issue.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains poor across multiple locations in Haryana and Punjab, according to the Sameer app providing updates from the Central Pollution Control Board. Regions such as Chandigarh, Haryana's joint capital, show air quality in the poor category.
In Haryana, cities like Gurugram, Jind, Ambala, and Kurukshetra noted slight improvements but maintained a poor AQI compared to the 'very poor' levels registered the day after the Diwali festival. As of Saturday morning, specific AQI readings indicated a drop from prior alarming levels across these areas.
Punjab exhibits similar trends with Amritsar's air quality falling into the 'very poor' category, reflecting a deterioration from previous days. Mandi Gobindgarh saw some improvement, though significant farm fires contributed to pollution levels rising in the region with 587 cases recorded on Friday.
