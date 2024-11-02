Left Menu

Subtropical Storm Patty Threatens Azores with Strong Winds

Subtropical Storm Patty is forecasting strong winds and heavy rain for Portugal's Azores. Located 300 miles west-northwest of the islands, Patty, with sustained winds of 65 mph, may affect the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. The storm is expected to weaken by Sunday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:45 IST
Subtropical Storm Patty Threatens Azores with Strong Winds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued an update regarding Subtropical Storm Patty, which threatens to lash Portugal's Azores islands with strong winds and heavy rainfall this weekend.

Patty, currently positioned 300 miles west-northwest of the Azores, is predicted to pass near or slightly south of the islands by Saturday night into Sunday morning. The storm is packing sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

The hurricane center anticipates that Patty will gradually lose strength over the coming days, transitioning into a post-tropical low by Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024