Subtropical Storm Patty Threatens Azores with Strong Winds

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued an update regarding Subtropical Storm Patty, which threatens to lash Portugal's Azores islands with strong winds and heavy rainfall this weekend.

Patty, currently positioned 300 miles west-northwest of the Azores, is predicted to pass near or slightly south of the islands by Saturday night into Sunday morning. The storm is packing sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

The hurricane center anticipates that Patty will gradually lose strength over the coming days, transitioning into a post-tropical low by Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)