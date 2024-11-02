Subtropical Storm Patty Threatens Azores with Strong Winds
Subtropical Storm Patty is forecasting strong winds and heavy rain for Portugal's Azores. Located 300 miles west-northwest of the islands, Patty, with sustained winds of 65 mph, may affect the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. The storm is expected to weaken by Sunday night.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued an update regarding Subtropical Storm Patty, which threatens to lash Portugal's Azores islands with strong winds and heavy rainfall this weekend.
Patty, currently positioned 300 miles west-northwest of the Azores, is predicted to pass near or slightly south of the islands by Saturday night into Sunday morning. The storm is packing sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.
The hurricane center anticipates that Patty will gradually lose strength over the coming days, transitioning into a post-tropical low by Sunday night.
