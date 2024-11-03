Valencia Flood Fury: Residents Protest Royal Visit Amidst Tragedy

During a visit to a flood-stricken Valencia suburb, Spanish King Felipe and PM Pedro Sanchez were met with protests and mud-throwing by residents angry at what they believe were delayed warnings and responses to last week's floods.

Chants of "Murderers!" echoed as locals condemned officials for their handling of the emergency, criticizing late alerts and slow emergency services. King Felipe continued engaging with residents, even as the prime minister withdrew.

The central government has put the responsibility for issuing alerts on regional authorities, who defended their actions given the available information. The tragedy claimed 217 lives, with rescue efforts intensifying as Europe's worst flood disaster since 1967 unfolds. Scientists attribute such extreme weather to climate change impacts.

