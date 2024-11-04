IAEA Launches New Mobile App to Streamline Radiation Alarm Assessments at Airports and Borders

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched the Personnel Alarm Assessment Tool (PAAT), a mobile app designed to assist customs and law enforcement officers in efficiently handling radiation alarms triggered by travellers at airports, border crossings, and other entry points. The app aims to improve nuclear security by distinguishing between potential security threats and harmless radiation signals caused by medical procedures, ultimately minimizing disruptions to travellers.

Passing through radiation detection portals is now a regular security measure at many major transport hubs, with radiation alarms routinely triggered. “PAAT adds to the IAEA’s arsenal of science and technology tools that support countries’ nuclear security efforts,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security.

How PAAT Works to Alleviate Unnecessary Alarms

Radiation alarms are often set off by passengers who have undergone recent medical treatments involving radiopharmaceuticals, which emit low-level radiation that may trigger detection systems. Using PAAT, officers can quickly assess if the radiation is due to these medical treatments or a security concern by inputting data from a brief interview and radiation measurement.

The app includes a database cataloging 70 radiopharmaceuticals commonly used in nuclear medicine, making it easier to identify the source of radiation. Based on this information, PAAT generates a clear signal (red, yellow, or green) to indicate the likelihood of a security threat. This swift evaluation reduces the need for lengthy delays while maintaining stringent security standards.

“PAAT enables a fast and accurate assessment, reducing unnecessary delays for individuals who have undergone medical procedures and minimizing innocent alarms’ impact on operations at busy hubs like airports,” Buglova said.

Expanding the IAEA Toolkit for Radiation Detection

PAAT is the latest addition to the IAEA’s suite of digital tools designed to enhance global nuclear security measures. It joins the Tool for Radiation Alarm and Commodity Evaluation (TRACE), an app launched by the IAEA in 2017 to assess radiation from vehicles transporting goods. While TRACE focuses on alarms caused by commodities, PAAT specifically addresses alarms triggered by individuals.

“Itimad Soufi, Head of the IAEA’s Nuclear Security of Materials Outside of Regulatory Control Section, explained, ‘PAAT is especially valuable during large public events where heightened radiation detection efforts may require swift evaluation of alarms.’”

Available in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish, PAAT can be downloaded on both Apple and Android devices, providing a user-friendly interface for frontline officers across the world. The app maintains users’ privacy by not collecting any personal data, ensuring compliance with privacy standards in various regions.

The introduction of PAAT underscores the IAEA’s commitment to developing technologies that enhance nuclear security measures, support global cooperation, and streamline security processes at critical points of entry worldwide. By reducing unnecessary disruptions and ensuring efficient security operations, PAAT represents a significant step forward in managing radiation alarms more effectively.