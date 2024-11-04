Left Menu

Tragic Fate: Villagers Stone Tiger to Death in Rajasthan

In a tragic incident near Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, villagers allegedly killed a 12-year-old tiger, T-86, by stoning it after suspecting the animal of killing a resident. The incident ignited tensions, leading to road blockades and ongoing investigations, as authorities conduct a postmortem.

A 12-year-old tiger, identified as T-86, was allegedly killed by villagers in Uliyana near Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The attack followed accusations that the tiger had killed a local resident.

T-86's body showed clear signs of assault, with injury marks from stones and sharp objects. The attack reportedly involved about two dozen villagers after 51-year-old Bharat Lal Meena was killed by a tiger while tending to his goats.

The incident has sparked tensions, resulting in villagers blocking the Sawai Madhopur-Kundera road. Officials are currently conducting a postmortem of the tiger, as the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve faces scrutiny over wildlife management.

