Tragic Fate: Villagers Stone Tiger to Death in Rajasthan
In a tragic incident near Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, villagers allegedly killed a 12-year-old tiger, T-86, by stoning it after suspecting the animal of killing a resident. The incident ignited tensions, leading to road blockades and ongoing investigations, as authorities conduct a postmortem.
- Country:
- India
A 12-year-old tiger, identified as T-86, was allegedly killed by villagers in Uliyana near Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The attack followed accusations that the tiger had killed a local resident.
T-86's body showed clear signs of assault, with injury marks from stones and sharp objects. The attack reportedly involved about two dozen villagers after 51-year-old Bharat Lal Meena was killed by a tiger while tending to his goats.
The incident has sparked tensions, resulting in villagers blocking the Sawai Madhopur-Kundera road. Officials are currently conducting a postmortem of the tiger, as the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve faces scrutiny over wildlife management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tiger
- Rajasthan
- Ranthambore
- wildlife
- villagers
- stoning
- death
- conflict
- conservation
- investigation
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Criticized Over Navigator's Mysterious Death
Torture Allegations Surrounding Blasphemy Case Death in Pakistan Fuel Investigation Demands
Political Turmoil in Kerala: CPI(M) Pledges Support in ADM Naveen Babu's Death Case
Kerala Bribery Allegation Sparks Political Storm After Official's Tragic Death
Bombay High Court Acquits Bus Driver After 27-Year Legal Battle Over Pedestrian Death