Revolutionizing Assam's Waterways: A New Wave of Connectivity and Safety

The Assam government is spearheading initiatives to transform the state's waterways, focusing on enhancing safety and modernizing infrastructure. The Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society (AIWTDS) is at the forefront of these efforts, as revealed in statements from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday.

Significant advancements include the establishment of new regulatory bodies and improvements in night navigation and fleet technology. The introduction of the Jibondinga Scheme is among the key projects, providing crucial support to boat operators with marine engines and safety gear, according to the CMO's post on X.

Efforts extend to boosting passenger ferry services and strengthening transport frameworks. This is further supported by the addition of 20 steel catamarans and enhancements at various terminals throughout Assam, showcasing a commitment to revolutionizing water transport connectivity and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)