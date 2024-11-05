Left Menu

Reviving the Sundarbans: A Green Initiative for Mangroves and Communities

A private project aims to restore 4,500 hectares of degraded mangroves in the Sundarbans, India, promoting eco-sustainability and economic growth. Conducted under the Verified Carbon Standard, it involves local communities, focusing on job creation and environmental resilience. Emphasizing mangrove conservation, the project supports biodiversity and mitigates climate impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:38 IST
Reviving the Sundarbans: A Green Initiative for Mangroves and Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A privately-backed initiative is targeting the restoration of 4,500 hectares of mangroves in West Bengal's Sundarbans, officials announced on Tuesday. This effort aims to provide sustainable livelihoods in the world's most extensive mangrove ecosystem.

EcoAct and Meensou India, involved in the project, are currently visiting restoration sites in the South 24 Parganas district, engaging with local communities. The project is under the Verified Carbon Standard programme, the global leader in greenhouse gas crediting schemes.

Project leader Stephane Tromilin highlighted the importance of carbon finance in empowering locals, encouraging other companies to embrace sustainability. The initiative not only seeks ecological restoration but also job creation, enhancing community involvement through decision-making in local development priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024