Reviving the Sundarbans: A Green Initiative for Mangroves and Communities

A privately-backed initiative is targeting the restoration of 4,500 hectares of mangroves in West Bengal's Sundarbans, officials announced on Tuesday. This effort aims to provide sustainable livelihoods in the world's most extensive mangrove ecosystem.

EcoAct and Meensou India, involved in the project, are currently visiting restoration sites in the South 24 Parganas district, engaging with local communities. The project is under the Verified Carbon Standard programme, the global leader in greenhouse gas crediting schemes.

Project leader Stephane Tromilin highlighted the importance of carbon finance in empowering locals, encouraging other companies to embrace sustainability. The initiative not only seeks ecological restoration but also job creation, enhancing community involvement through decision-making in local development priorities.

