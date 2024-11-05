Left Menu

Delhi's Battle for Cleaner Air: A Growing Record of 'Good Days'

The Delhi government reported an increase in 'good days' of air quality between January and October, rising from 157 in 2018 to 201 in 2024. Specific actions targeting 13 pollution hotspots and initiatives like the 21-point winter action plan are part of efforts to tackle the city's air pollution crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:09 IST
The Delhi government has presented an action report on air pollution to the National Green Tribunal, highlighting improvements in air quality indices. Between January and October, 'good days' surged from 157 in 2018 to 201 in 2024, showing a positive trend despite ongoing challenges in the national capital.

The report showcases specific mitigation efforts targeting 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi, including measures like road repair, waste removal, and traffic de-congestion. The government has also implemented a 21-point winter action plan across 30 departments to address pollution during colder months.

With contributions from multiple stakeholders, efforts to curb stubble burning have intensified. Initiatives include bio-decomposer spraying, deployment of night patrol teams, and crop residue management to deter air quality deterioration. Authorities continue to take necessary actions against reported violations to combat the air pollution crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

