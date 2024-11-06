Spanish Football Matches Postponed After Devastating Valencia Floods

Valencia and Levante have sought the postponement of their Spanish league fixtures this weekend in light of the catastrophic floods that have hit the region. The announcement was made by both clubs on Tuesday.

The devastating floods, triggered by heavy rains last week, have claimed over 200 lives and caused significant destruction, including sweeping away cars and flooding properties in suburbs south of Valencia.

"The situation remains very serious just a week after the DANA weather catastrophe," Valencia stated. Valencia is set to play Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday, while Levante is scheduled to face Tenerife on Sunday in Spain's second division.

(With inputs from agencies.)