Spanish Football Matches Postponed After Devastating Valencia Floods
Valencia and Levante have requested the postponement of their upcoming Spanish league matches due to severe flooding in the region. Over 200 fatalities were reported after heavy rains led to flash floods, causing widespread damage in areas south of Valencia.
Valencia and Levante have sought the postponement of their Spanish league fixtures this weekend in light of the catastrophic floods that have hit the region. The announcement was made by both clubs on Tuesday.
The devastating floods, triggered by heavy rains last week, have claimed over 200 lives and caused significant destruction, including sweeping away cars and flooding properties in suburbs south of Valencia.
"The situation remains very serious just a week after the DANA weather catastrophe," Valencia stated. Valencia is set to play Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday, while Levante is scheduled to face Tenerife on Sunday in Spain's second division.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Valencia
- floods
- LaLiga
- Levante
- postponement
- Spanish league
- matches
- suburbs
- DANA weather
- Espanyol
ALSO READ
Spin Dominance: Historic Test Matches in Pune and Rawalpindi
Floods Force Postponement of AC Milan's Serie A Clash
Escalating Violence in Gaza Forces Postponement of Critical Polio Vaccination Campaign
Sports Highlights: Injuries, Iconic Matches, and League Changes
Arsenal Battles Injury Woes Ahead of Crucial Matches