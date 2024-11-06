Smog Crisis in Lahore: A Battle Against Toxic Air
Lahore, Pakistan's cultural hub, is enshrouded in toxic smog, becoming the world's most polluted city. Authorities have enforced restrictions, including school closures and halts on construction, while engaging India in discussions for long-term solutions to mitigate the rising pollution levels.
Lahore, a city renowned for its cultural significance, has recently made headlines for a distressing reason – toxic smog clouding its skies. As air quality index rankings position Lahore as the world's most polluted city, the government is actively seeking solutions.
Pollution in Lahore has reached alarming levels, attributed to poor-quality vehicle emissions, construction activities, and seasonal burning from agriculture. The contamination has led to unprecedented AQI scores, exacerbated by conditions in neighboring India, which shares its own pollution troubles.
Urgent measures, including the closure of primary schools and bans on certain vehicles, have been enacted. As the crisis persists, Lahore looks toward diplomatic engagement with India in hopes of implementing lasting remedies to this environmental challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
