Smog Crisis in Lahore: A Battle Against Toxic Air

Lahore, a city renowned for its cultural significance, has recently made headlines for a distressing reason – toxic smog clouding its skies. As air quality index rankings position Lahore as the world's most polluted city, the government is actively seeking solutions.

Pollution in Lahore has reached alarming levels, attributed to poor-quality vehicle emissions, construction activities, and seasonal burning from agriculture. The contamination has led to unprecedented AQI scores, exacerbated by conditions in neighboring India, which shares its own pollution troubles.

Urgent measures, including the closure of primary schools and bans on certain vehicles, have been enacted. As the crisis persists, Lahore looks toward diplomatic engagement with India in hopes of implementing lasting remedies to this environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)