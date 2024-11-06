Left Menu

KovaiRising: Tamil Nadu's Leap into Aerospace and Defence

The Tamil Nadu government is rapidly advancing its aerospace and defence park projects in Coimbatore. Under the KovaiRising initiative, the projects aim to enhance regional infrastructure and create jobs. Plans include a 200-acre Aerospace Park in Sulur and a 380-acre Defence Component Industrial Park in Varapatti, supported by substantial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:56 IST
The Tamil Nadu government is making significant strides in establishing aerospace and defence parks in Coimbatore, with land acquisition progressing as planned, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

These initiatives, part of the 'KovaiRising' campaign, promise to create jobs and boost infrastructure. The Aerospace Park in Sulur is set to encompass 200 acres, becoming a specialized hub for global aerospace companies.

An investment of Rs 260 crore has been committed, with land acquisition expected to conclude by March 2025. The Defence Component Industrial Park in Varapatti, covering 380 acres, will feature world-class facilities, positioning Coimbatore as a major player in aerospace and defence.

