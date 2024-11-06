KovaiRising: Tamil Nadu's Leap into Aerospace and Defence
The Tamil Nadu government is rapidly advancing its aerospace and defence park projects in Coimbatore. Under the KovaiRising initiative, the projects aim to enhance regional infrastructure and create jobs. Plans include a 200-acre Aerospace Park in Sulur and a 380-acre Defence Component Industrial Park in Varapatti, supported by substantial investments.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government is making significant strides in establishing aerospace and defence parks in Coimbatore, with land acquisition progressing as planned, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.
These initiatives, part of the 'KovaiRising' campaign, promise to create jobs and boost infrastructure. The Aerospace Park in Sulur is set to encompass 200 acres, becoming a specialized hub for global aerospace companies.
An investment of Rs 260 crore has been committed, with land acquisition expected to conclude by March 2025. The Defence Component Industrial Park in Varapatti, covering 380 acres, will feature world-class facilities, positioning Coimbatore as a major player in aerospace and defence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- aerospace
- defence
- Coimbatore
- KovaiRising
- infrastructure
- jobs
- Sulur
- Varapatti
- investment
ALSO READ
Banna Gupta's Agenda: Infrastructure and Education Upliftment in Jamshedpur
Uttarakhand Boosts Health Infrastructure for Safe Tourism and Public Health
Health Infrastructure Boom in Gurugram: Transforming Local Access to Care
Reliance Infrastructure to Revolutionize Defense Production in India with Pioneering Mega Project
Reliance Infrastructure Unveils India's Largest Defence Manufacturing Project