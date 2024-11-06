Left Menu

Discovery of Gastrodia Lohitensis: A Leafless Wonder in Arunachal Pradesh

Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India have discovered a new orchid species, Gastrodia Lohitensis, in Arunachal Pradesh. This rare, leafless orchid thrives without sunlight, depending on fungi for nutrients. Found near Tezu, it is distinguished by unique floral features and classified as 'Endangered' by the IUCN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:13 IST
Discovery of Gastrodia Lohitensis: A Leafless Wonder in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team from the Botanical Survey of India recently uncovered a new orchid species, Gastrodia Lohitensis, in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district. This rare find contributes significantly to the botanical biodiversity of the region.

Gastrodia Lohitensis, named after its home district, is a leafless orchid that uniquely survives without sunlight, relying instead on fungi found in leaf litter for sustenance. The orchid exhibits distinct features, such as linear calli and ridged lower lips, which differentiate it from similar species found in Southeast Asia.

The orchid has been categorized as 'Endangered' by the IUCN, reinforcing the importance of conservation efforts in the region. The discovery has been praised by key figures, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who celebrated the achievement of Dr. Krishna Chowlu and the BSI team for their remarkable contribution to science and conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024