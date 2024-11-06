Discovery of Gastrodia Lohitensis: A Leafless Wonder in Arunachal Pradesh
Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India have discovered a new orchid species, Gastrodia Lohitensis, in Arunachal Pradesh. This rare, leafless orchid thrives without sunlight, depending on fungi for nutrients. Found near Tezu, it is distinguished by unique floral features and classified as 'Endangered' by the IUCN.
In a groundbreaking discovery, a team from the Botanical Survey of India recently uncovered a new orchid species, Gastrodia Lohitensis, in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district. This rare find contributes significantly to the botanical biodiversity of the region.
Gastrodia Lohitensis, named after its home district, is a leafless orchid that uniquely survives without sunlight, relying instead on fungi found in leaf litter for sustenance. The orchid exhibits distinct features, such as linear calli and ridged lower lips, which differentiate it from similar species found in Southeast Asia.
The orchid has been categorized as 'Endangered' by the IUCN, reinforcing the importance of conservation efforts in the region. The discovery has been praised by key figures, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who celebrated the achievement of Dr. Krishna Chowlu and the BSI team for their remarkable contribution to science and conservation.
