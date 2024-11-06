Blaze Contained at Patna Scrap Shop

A fire broke out at a scrap shop in Patna's Shastri Nagar area on Wednesday evening, according to police reports.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Six fire tenders were dispatched, successfully bringing the blaze under control within an hour and a half.

The Station House Officer, Amar Kumar, stated that efforts are ongoing to determine the fire's cause, which was subdued by 8:45 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)