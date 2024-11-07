IAEA Renews Partnership with Rosatom Technical Academy, Expands Collaboration on Small Modular Reactors and Nuclear Innovation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reaffirmed its partnership with Rosatom Technical Academy (Rosatom Tech) by designating it as an IAEA Collaborating Centre for another four years. The renewed agreement, signed at the recent IAEA International Conference on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their Applications, will see expanded cooperation in areas such as SMR development, medical physics, and radiopharmaceuticals, alongside continued efforts in personnel training and nuclear sciences.

IAEA Collaborating Centres are established across Member States to advance nuclear science, technology, and applications, leveraging resources and specialized expertise from institutions like universities and research organizations. These Centres play a vital role in the IAEA’s mission to foster innovation and build technical capacity, particularly in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The renewed designation of Rosatom Tech as an IAEA Collaborating Centre highlights its valuable contributions since first joining the network in 2019, including training over 1,500 specialists and hosting more than 80 international nuclear-focused events.

The new agreement with Rosatom Tech comes amid growing international interest in SMRs, a new generation of nuclear reactors that offer flexibility and enhanced safety compared to traditional large-scale reactors. These reactors are seen as a viable solution for expanding nuclear energy access in both established and emerging markets, including those with smaller grids or remote locations. The collaboration will help the IAEA provide technical support and guidance for countries pursuing SMR technology as part of their clean energy transition.

“This extension of our collaboration will allow us to enhance support for Member States seeking innovation in nuclear safety, science, and applications,” stated Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy. He noted the significance of Rosatom Tech’s expertise in nuclear knowledge management, security, and human resource development for advancing the IAEA’s goals in these areas.

Rosatom Tech’s role as a Collaborating Centre has been pivotal in building global nuclear expertise, particularly in emerging fields. Rector Yuri Seleznev expressed pride in the Academy’s accomplishments: “This agreement acknowledges the high standards of our training programs, which continue to evolve alongside the global nuclear industry.” He emphasized that the expanded collaboration aligns well with Rosatom’s focus on SMRs and other advanced nuclear technologies.

With a global emphasis on achieving sustainable energy goals, the expanded cooperation with Rosatom Tech will also include initiatives to bolster expertise in medical physics and radiopharmaceuticals. This area of collaboration will be instrumental in strengthening health applications of nuclear technology and supporting advancements in cancer diagnostics and treatment in Member States.

IAEA’s network of Collaborating Centres now spans numerous countries, addressing a broad spectrum of nuclear applications. By utilizing specialized research and training capacities, these Centres enable the IAEA to extend its reach and impact, fostering an international knowledge-sharing environment for nuclear science and technology. For more information and a list of active IAEA Collaborating Centres, please refer to the IAEA's official resources.

The renewed partnership with Rosatom Tech signals a shared commitment to nuclear innovation, supporting sustainable energy, healthcare, and scientific development globally.