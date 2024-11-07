Farmers Condemn Central Government's Stubble Burning Fines

On Thursday, farmer bodies in Punjab staunchly criticized the central government's decision to hike fines for stubble burning, arguing it lacks the necessary infrastructure to aid farmers.

The Centre's increased fines are a response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, but farmers argue they shouldn't be solely blamed for pollution.

They call for government support in providing crop residue management machinery, emphasizing equal accountability for industrial polluters.

(With inputs from agencies.)