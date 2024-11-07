Left Menu

Farmers Condemn Central Government's Stubble Burning Fines

Farmer bodies in Punjab criticized the central government for increasing fines for stubble burning, citing a lack of adequate crop residue management machinery. They argued that farmers are unfairly blamed for pollution while industries and transport contribute significantly more. There's a call for better support and machinery access.

Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, farmer bodies in Punjab staunchly criticized the central government's decision to hike fines for stubble burning, arguing it lacks the necessary infrastructure to aid farmers.

The Centre's increased fines are a response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, but farmers argue they shouldn't be solely blamed for pollution.

They call for government support in providing crop residue management machinery, emphasizing equal accountability for industrial polluters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

