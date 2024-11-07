Farmers Condemn Central Government's Stubble Burning Fines
Farmer bodies in Punjab criticized the central government for increasing fines for stubble burning, citing a lack of adequate crop residue management machinery. They argued that farmers are unfairly blamed for pollution while industries and transport contribute significantly more. There's a call for better support and machinery access.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, farmer bodies in Punjab staunchly criticized the central government's decision to hike fines for stubble burning, arguing it lacks the necessary infrastructure to aid farmers.
The Centre's increased fines are a response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, but farmers argue they shouldn't be solely blamed for pollution.
They call for government support in providing crop residue management machinery, emphasizing equal accountability for industrial polluters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Government Fines American Airlines $50 Million for Mishandling Wheelchairs
Punjab Farmers' Battle: Indefinite Road Blockades to Address Procurement Woes
Modi Government Pledges Support to Punjab Farmers Amid Ongoing Protests
Punjab Farmers Gear Up for Continued Protests Over Paddy Procurement Demands
Punjab Farmers Protest: Indefinite Roadblocks Over Paddy Procurement Issues