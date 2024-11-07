Tragedy Strikes as Inspector Killed by Falling Girder
An inspector of the Sashastra Seema Bal was killed, and another injured when a girder from an under-construction rail overbridge fell in Chiluatal district. The crane chain broke, causing the girder to fall. A rescue is underway, and the crane operator is missing.
In a tragic incident, an inspector of the Sashastra Seema Bal was fatally struck by a girder from a rail overbridge under construction in Chiluatal district. Another inspector sustained serious injuries.
The accident happened near a fertilizer factory while the inspectors rode a motorcycle through the area. A crane malfunction caused a 10-quintal aluminium girder to fall.
Authorities are conducting a search for the missing crane operator. The overbridge project, launched in 2021, is being managed by the UP State Bridge Corporation.
