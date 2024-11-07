Hurricane Rafael Leaves Cuba in the Dark
Cuba was left devastated after Hurricane Rafael, a Category 3 storm, swept the island, causing power outages and comas importing in major cities. The hurricane brought 'life-threatening' weather conditions, impacting locations like Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Cuban citizens face a rocky recovery amid ongoing economic challenges.
Cuba reeled on Thursday after Hurricane Rafael, categorized as a fierce Category 3 storm, ravaged the island and caused a nationwide blackout.
The exact scope of the destruction remains uncertain, but forecasters warn of 'life-threatening' conditions as the hurricane heads toward northern Mexico. Earlier, it devastated the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.
Cubans are facing a socstrucki ng sense of déjà vu, grappling with economic and energy crises. Authorities have urged caution, instituting evacuations and cancelling classes as the storm continues its path of destruction.
