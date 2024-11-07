Left Menu

Hurricane Rafael Leaves Cuba in the Dark

Cuba was left devastated after Hurricane Rafael, a Category 3 storm, swept the island, causing power outages and comas importing in major cities. The hurricane brought 'life-threatening' weather conditions, impacting locations like Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Cuban citizens face a rocky recovery amid ongoing economic challenges.

  Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba reeled on Thursday after Hurricane Rafael, categorized as a fierce Category 3 storm, ravaged the island and caused a nationwide blackout.

The exact scope of the destruction remains uncertain, but forecasters warn of 'life-threatening' conditions as the hurricane heads toward northern Mexico. Earlier, it devastated the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Cubans are facing a socstrucki ng sense of déjà vu, grappling with economic and energy crises. Authorities have urged caution, instituting evacuations and cancelling classes as the storm continues its path of destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

