Cuba reeled on Thursday after Hurricane Rafael, categorized as a fierce Category 3 storm, ravaged the island and caused a nationwide blackout.

The exact scope of the destruction remains uncertain, but forecasters warn of 'life-threatening' conditions as the hurricane heads toward northern Mexico. Earlier, it devastated the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Cubans are facing a socstrucki ng sense of déjà vu, grappling with economic and energy crises. Authorities have urged caution, instituting evacuations and cancelling classes as the storm continues its path of destruction.

