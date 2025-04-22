ASHA Workers Challenge Kerala Government's Anniversary Celebrations

The Kerala government's fourth anniversary celebrations have sparked controversy as ASHA workers, led by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), continue their protest outside the Secretariat.

M A Bindu, KAHWA's general secretary, criticized the government for opting to spend significant amounts on these celebrations while claiming insufficient funds to raise the honorarium for ASHA workers by at least Rs 3,000.

The workers, demanding higher honorarium and post-retirement benefits, allege the government displays an undemocratic stance towards women's protests and plan a protest march to raise public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)