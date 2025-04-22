Left Menu

ASHA Workers Challenge Kerala Government's Anniversary Celebrations

ASHA workers are protesting against Kerala government's anniversary celebrations, claiming funds used for the event should be redirected to increase their honorarium. They demand the public should benefit directly from government measures. The protest further addresses the alleged undemocratic stance of the government towards women's protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:30 IST
ASHA Workers Challenge Kerala Government's Anniversary Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government's fourth anniversary celebrations have sparked controversy as ASHA workers, led by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), continue their protest outside the Secretariat.

M A Bindu, KAHWA's general secretary, criticized the government for opting to spend significant amounts on these celebrations while claiming insufficient funds to raise the honorarium for ASHA workers by at least Rs 3,000.

The workers, demanding higher honorarium and post-retirement benefits, allege the government displays an undemocratic stance towards women's protests and plan a protest march to raise public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025