ASHA Workers Challenge Kerala Government's Anniversary Celebrations
ASHA workers are protesting against Kerala government's anniversary celebrations, claiming funds used for the event should be redirected to increase their honorarium. They demand the public should benefit directly from government measures. The protest further addresses the alleged undemocratic stance of the government towards women's protests.
The Kerala government's fourth anniversary celebrations have sparked controversy as ASHA workers, led by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), continue their protest outside the Secretariat.
M A Bindu, KAHWA's general secretary, criticized the government for opting to spend significant amounts on these celebrations while claiming insufficient funds to raise the honorarium for ASHA workers by at least Rs 3,000.
The workers, demanding higher honorarium and post-retirement benefits, allege the government displays an undemocratic stance towards women's protests and plan a protest march to raise public awareness.
