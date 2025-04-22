KKR's Confidence Crisis: Bravo Speaks Out

Amidst a challenging IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders are grappling with a crisis in confidence, as reflected in their recent performances. Despite the setbacks, team mentor Dwayne Bravo insists that the blame shouldn't fall on the Eden Gardens pitch, emphasizing the importance of supporting the players and boosting morale.

Bravo mentioned that the squad is putting in considerable effort at practice sessions, aiming to regain their rhythm. He acknowledged the struggles of key players like Andre Russell but maintained that the team's overall batting needs improvement. The mentor reassured fans that the group is working hard to keep mentally focused and prepare well for upcoming matches.

In a strategic move during their last match, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi was sent to bat lower down the order, a decision sparked by situational demands more than planned strategy. Bravo admitted that finding the right balance and finishing matches remain significant hurdles, which require thoughtful adjustments and discussions among the team and staff.

